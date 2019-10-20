Macquarie Initiates Coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

