Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Manning and Napier from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

MN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,997. Manning and Napier has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Manning and Napier will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 26,754 shares of Manning and Napier stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $49,762.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,050.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 25,000 shares of Manning and Napier stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $490,477.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 320,329 shares of company stock valued at $549,605 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning and Napier stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.76% of Manning and Napier worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

