Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

MPC stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $76.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.