Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,420,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603,048 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Marchex worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 11.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $125,934.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 16,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,945.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 239,093 shares of company stock worth $875,833. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Marchex stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $136.78 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

