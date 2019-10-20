Mark S. Colby Sells 2,064 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $99,691.20.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $48.25 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.41 million, a P/E ratio of 241.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

