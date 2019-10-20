Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 100 ($1.31).

MARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 113.56 ($1.48).

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $795.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 89.70 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 131.70 ($1.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

