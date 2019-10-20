MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.49

Shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and traded as low as $67.63. MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76.

About MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

