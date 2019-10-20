Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of DOOR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $59.08.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter valued at $276,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

