Maxcoin (MAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $242,521.00 and $4.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00845115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035194 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00178013 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005426 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00085658 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002237 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003876 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

