Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives $59.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 820,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $696,550.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $453,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,568 shares of company stock worth $6,837,472. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $368,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 59.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 47,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.