McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 631 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 164.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 583,023 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

Shares of JNJ opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.76. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

