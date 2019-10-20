MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,604,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.59. 478,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,469. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $171.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

