Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.74.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $208.50 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $166.19 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.48 and a 200-day moving average of $206.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

