McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

NYSE MCK opened at $152.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,493 shares of company stock worth $1,612,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

