McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $29.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 12.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $29,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 172.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

SPDW opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

