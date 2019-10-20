Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 10,466 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 256.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,986 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Starbucks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Starbucks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 70,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.03 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

