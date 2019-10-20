Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 7,157 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $191.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.75 and its 200 day moving average is $187.00.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

