Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,548 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 15,792.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,899,000 after buying an additional 1,290,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,725,000 after buying an additional 919,406 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 73.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,756,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,917,000 after buying an additional 745,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 686,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,304 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

