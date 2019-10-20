Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 885 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $194.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.36. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.03 and a 52-week high of $207.20.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.