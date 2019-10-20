Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.04

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 287130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,235,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,004,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,573. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,528 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 103,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

