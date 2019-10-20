Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.27

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $3.07. Medicure shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 10.31%.

About Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

