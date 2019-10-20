Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $793,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 18,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in PPG Industries by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 855,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 516,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1,472.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 237,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.88.

NYSE:PPG opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.41 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

