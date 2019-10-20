Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $860,000 Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 10,579.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Evergy by 66.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 325.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $60,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Evergy by 184.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Evergy by 96.9% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

EVRG stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.16%.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

