Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $175.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.45. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

