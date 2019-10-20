Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 224.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,643,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.03% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

PMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

