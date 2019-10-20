Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 307,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, H2O AM LLP lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 218,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

