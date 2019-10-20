Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 887.9% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $165.57 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.