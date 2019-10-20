Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,547 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,547 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCA opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.01. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

