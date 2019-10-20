MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Receives C$7.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. GMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$59,423.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,033.23.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,481. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.30. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.06 and a 1-year high of C$10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.88.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.