Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $563.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $12.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.27. 282,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,188. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $257.52 and a 1 year high of $698.98. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $545.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

