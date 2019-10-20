Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,416,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,870,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,766,000 after acquiring an additional 49,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 658,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.