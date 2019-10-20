Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 551,781 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.03 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

