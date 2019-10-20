Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.89. The company has a market cap of $543.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $23,700,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock worth $742,544,275. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

