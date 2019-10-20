Metronome Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00006926 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $5.60 and $10.39. Metronome has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $475,964.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00223345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.01153883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00089226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,388,145 coins and its circulating supply is 9,626,021 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15, $51.55, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

