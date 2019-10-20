Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE:MG opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Equities analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 80,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

