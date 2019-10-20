Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,531 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 82.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

