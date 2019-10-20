Mizuho Begins Coverage on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.84.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $245.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.63. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $11,838,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.