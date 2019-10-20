Mizuho Reiterates $152.00 Price Target for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been assigned a $152.00 target price by Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Atlassian stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.86. 10,657,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.41, a P/E/G ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 1.31. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.79 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlassian by 233.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atlassian by 1,870.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

