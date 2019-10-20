MMOCoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $92,979.00 and $7,657.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000487 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 108,283,139 coins and its circulating supply is 59,836,430 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

MMOCoin Coin Trading

MMOCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

