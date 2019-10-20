Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE MBT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. 4,357,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,944. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 250,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

