Moller Financial Services Trims Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Moller Financial Services cut its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 772,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PHB stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.