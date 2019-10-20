Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $54.48. 4,539,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

