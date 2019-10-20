Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s (MONY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.65).

LON MONY opened at GBX 339.80 ($4.44) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.49). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 372.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 371. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 20,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £72,600 ($94,864.76).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

