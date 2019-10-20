Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $361,080.00 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $361,080.00.

Eliot Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mongodb alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Eliot Horowitz sold 26,103 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $3,111,216.57.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $3,133,620.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $2,967,300.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $116.86 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $64.42 and a one year high of $184.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 29.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 42.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.