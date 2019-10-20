Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,993,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,878.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,259,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,794 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $191.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.00.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

