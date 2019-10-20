Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $109.32. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

