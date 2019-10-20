Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 20,875 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,875 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

