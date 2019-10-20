Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 335 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000.

IWO opened at $194.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.36. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.03 and a 1 year high of $207.20.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

