Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 7,738 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

