Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $193.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $198.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.74.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

